St. Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
St. Brown was limited in every practice this week but hasn't gained clearance for Week 12. Marquez Valdez-Scantling (Achilles) is also considered questionable, but both Davante Adams (ankle) and Allen Lazard (core) are good to go. If St. Brown ends up sitting out, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor figure to see increased usage on offense.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Limited again Thursday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Back on injury report•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Bumped down depth chart•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Cleared for Week 11•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Questionable against Colts•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Upgrades to limited in practice•