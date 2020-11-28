St. Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

St. Brown was limited in every practice this week but hasn't gained clearance for Week 12. Marquez Valdez-Scantling (Achilles) is also considered questionable, but both Davante Adams (ankle) and Allen Lazard (core) are good to go. If St. Brown ends up sitting out, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor figure to see increased usage on offense.