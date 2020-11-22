St. Brown (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.
The 24-year-old continues to manage the knee injury by limiting his practice reps, but it has yet to impact his gameday availability since returning from injured reserve. St. Brown played a season-high 48 percent of offensive snaps last week, though the return of Allen Lazard (core) figures to cut into his playing time.
