St. Brown (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Limited practices have been the standard for St. Brown this season, but he's been in the lineup in every game since making his season debut in Week 6. The third-year receiver is still a rare offensive contributor, adding just seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown this season.
