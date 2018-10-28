Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Cleared to play Week 8
St. Brown (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
The rookie's practice reps were managed throughout the week while he managed the knee injury, but it won't prevent him from taking the field. St. Brown has logged a combined 90 offensive snaps the past two games and has recorded four receptions for 108 yards, but he may struggle to see action Sunday with the Packers welcoming Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) back from multi-game absences.
