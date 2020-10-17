St. Brown (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It'll be interesting to see where St. Brown slots into the Packers' offensive plans, as the 24-year-old was a healthy scratch Week 1 before he injured his knee and was inevitably placed on injured reserve. While Davante Adams (hamstring) is back to health following the team's bye week, Allen Lazard (abdomen) is still slated to miss multiple games while the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling will stand in as the No. 2 wideout. A plethora of practice-squad additions such as Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd round out the depth chart, so it's entirely possible St. Brown could immediately emerge as the No. 3 option among the team's wide receivers given the third-year player's familiarity with the system and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
