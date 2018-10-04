Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Could handle large role in Week 5
St. Brown received the bulk of the reps with the first-team offense during Thursday's practice and could have a significant role in Sunday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
St. Brown has been a healthy inactive for three of the Packers' four games to date, logging only two snaps -- both on special teams -- in the season-opening win over the Bears. Though he's the sixth man on the depth chart at receiver, St. Brown could jump all the way from the inactive list to the starting lineup in Week 5 while the team's top three wideouts -- Davante Adams (calf), Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) -- tend to injuries that prevented all from practicing Thursday. If any of the injured parties are available this weekend, however, St. Brown would likely be the odd man out for regular snaps in three-receiver sets. Fellow rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and J'Mon Moore both seem to have gained separation from St. Brown on the depth chart.
