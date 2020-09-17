St. Brown (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
A healthy scratch for Week 1, St. Brown was limited Wednesday before a DNP on Thursday. Clearly, his health is a concern at the moment and threatening his odds to suit up Sunday against the Lions. The Packers will trot out Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as their top trio at wide receiver for the time being.
