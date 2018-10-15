St. Brown will start for an absent Randall Cobb (hamstring) on Monday versus the 49ers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Such is St. Brown's reality for a second straight contest. In Week 5 at Detroit, he racked up three receptions (on five targets) for 89 yards. The looks were the first of his career, and working with Aaron Rodgers, St. Brown should produce as long as he's getting open against the 49ers' 15th-ranked pass defense (253.8 yards per game).