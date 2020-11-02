St. Brown was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday's estimated injury reports.

The 24-year-old didn't actually practice coming off Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but the fact he was estimated as a limited participant is a solid sign he avoided aggravating his knee injury. St. Brown played 22 offensive snaps and caught one of three targets for 12 yards against the Vikings. He'll likely fill a similar role Thursday at San Francisco, assuming he's available.

More News