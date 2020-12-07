St. Brown is being evaluated for a concussion and his return to Sunday's game against the Eagles is questionable.
The Packers likely won't throw again as they look to run out the clock on a late lead, so the depth receiver likely won't need to see the field again in this one. St. Brown will need to pass the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Week 14 against the Lions.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Ready for Sunday's game•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Back on injury report•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Starting to make some plays•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Available Week 12•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Carries questionable tag•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Limited again Thursday•