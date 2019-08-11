Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Exits with knee injury
St. Brown exited Sunday's practice early with a knee injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
St. Brown injury hasn't been clarified and it may be a minor issue. His absence will open up extra reps for Jake Kumerow, J'Mon Moore, and Darrius Shepherd.
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Scores on special teams•
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Gets reps with starters•
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Sits finale, as expected•
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Not expected to play•
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Remains spectator at practice•
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Misses practice with concussion•
