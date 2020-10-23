St. Brown (knee) will play in Sunday's game versus the Texans.
St. Brown was limited in practice all week as a precaution, and he's been given the green light for a second straight week. The third-year receiver out of Notre Dame had a tough 2020 debut, failing to reel in either of his two targets and logging just 11 offensive snaps. Malik Taylor is pushing him for the No. 3 wideout role, so St. Brown will look to have a big game against a Texans secondary that has let up 246.5 passing yards per game -- 20th in the league.
