Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Gets reps with starters
St. Brown (concussion) got some work with the starting offense during the Packers' offseason program, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.
Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling reportedly earned most of the first-team reps, with St. Brown, Jake Kumerow, Trevor Davis and J'Mon Moore also mixing in. St. Brown seems to have made a full recovery from the concussion that sidelined him for Week 17 of his rookie season, but he's no lock to stick on the 53-man roster for the start of the 2019 campaign. Allison, Valdes-Scantling and Kumerow all seem to have made a stronger impression during the Packers' offseason program.
