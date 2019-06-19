St. Brown (concussion) got some work with the starting offense during the Packers' offseason program, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling reportedly earned most of the first-team reps, with St. Brown, Jake Kumerow, Trevor Davis and J'Mon Moore also mixing in. St. Brown seems to have made a full recovery from the concussion that sidelined him for Week 17 of his rookie season, but he's no lock to stick on the 53-man roster for the start of the 2019 campaign. Allison, Valdes-Scantling and Kumerow all seem to have made a stronger impression during the Packers' offseason program.