Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Gets some reps with starters
St. Brown got some work with the starting offense during the offseason program, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.
Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling reportedly got most of the first-team reps, with St. Brown, Jake Kumerow, Trevor Davis and J'Mon Moore also mixing in. St. Brown seems to have made a full recovery from the concussion that held him out for Week 17 of his rookie season, but he's no lock to stick on the 53-man roster for the start of the 2019 campaign. Allison, Valdes-Scantling and Kumero all seem to have made a stronger impression during the offseason program.
