Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Heading to Green Bay

The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 207th overall.

St. Brown is the third receiver taken by the Packers on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Interestingly, St. Brown may be the best of the bunch rather than J'Mon Moore or Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A Notre Dame product, St. Brown is long and lean at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds with a 78-inch wingspan. He entered the NFL on a bit of a downward trajectory as far as his production goes. St. Brown was stellar as a sophomore with DeShone Kizer at quarterback, catching 56 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2017, his numbers dropped off with Brandon Wimbush at the helm of the offense as St. Brown was held to just 33 catches on 77 targets. Still, St. Brown has unique size for a receiver and has great speed for his frame (4.48 4-yard dash). He's a long shot to contribute as a rookie, but in handicapping the three Packers rookie receivers, he has the most potential to be the best of the trio.