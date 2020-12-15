St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
St. Brown's knee injury has lingered all season, and there's no indication that he's in danger of missing Saturday's game against the Panthers. The third-year wide receiver has logged fewer than 20 offensive snaps in three of four games since Allen Lazard (abdomen) returned from IR. His role isn't expected to grow this week.
