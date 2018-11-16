St. Brown started and caught one of four targets for 16 yards in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks.

St. Brown was on the field for a season-high 87.8 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps, but struggled to make an impact for the second straight week while filling in for the injured Randall Cobb (hamstring) as the team's No. 3 receiver. The rookie's snap count has increased each of the last three weeks, but if Cobb is able to return to action in Week 12 in Minnesota, St. Brown's opportunities will likely take a hit.