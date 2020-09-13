St. Brown is inactive for the Packers' season opener against the Vikings, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
St. Brown is listed as the top backup at two spots on the Packers' depth chart, but the Packers will go with just four receivers Sunday, and Malik Taylor will get the nod as the fourth receiver. No injury has been reported for St. Brown, so it appears he is a healthy scratch for Week 1.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Top backup at two spots•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Slated to practice Saturday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Chance to rebound in 2020•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: No action in 2019•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Sheds mobility scooter•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Out for season•