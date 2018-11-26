St. Brown suffered an elbow injury during Sunday's game in Minnesota and is questionable to return , Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The rookie wideout seems to be gearing up for a return, catching passes on the sideline from backup quarterback DeShone Kizer, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. St. Brown hauled in each of his three targets for 53 yards prior to exiting the contest in the third quarter. He briefly went to the locker room and then came back to the sideline with his elbow taped.