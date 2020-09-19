St. Brown (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's clear the Notre Dame product just simply can't stay healthy. After missing his entire second season due to an ankle injury, a knee issue will now keep St. Brown out for a minimum of three games. Considering he was a healthy inactive for Week 1, the loss will be minimal for the Packers offense, but it does whittle away at the team's already shaky depth at the position.
