St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session.
Davante Adams (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, while fellow receivers Allen Lazard (core), Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) were all listed on the injury report with varying issues. St. Brown has yet to record more than one reception or 23 receiving yards in an appearance this season, but he could be in line for an enhanced role if one or two members of the position group prove unable to go Week 12 against Chicago. The 24-year-old still has to fight through an issue of his own, of course, but limited sessions in consecutive days show promise that he will be active.
