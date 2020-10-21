St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
St. Brown's knee injury, which forced him to spend the first five weeks of the season on IR, still appears to be lingering. That could partially explain why he played just 11 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, failing to secure either of his two targets. Once St. Brown is fully healthy and has had the benefit of a few more practices under his belt, he could begin handling a slightly larger offensive role for the Packers.
