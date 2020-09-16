St. Brown (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
St. Brown wasn't impacted by an injury at all last week, only to be declared inactive for the season opener at Minnesota. Just days removed from that deactivation, he's tending to a knee injury. With his health somewhat compromised at the moment, it's difficult to project when he'll get to connect with Aaron Rodgers this season. St. Brown is firmly behind Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Malik Taylor on Green Bay's wide receiver depth chart
