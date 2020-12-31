St. Brown (knee) was a partial participant at Wednesday's practice.
St. Brown has had his reps limited at practice since returning to the field in Week 6, so this news is not too concerning. He caught his only target in last week's victory over the Titans and recorded his first career touchdowns. Assuming he can overcome his knee issue, the Notre Dame product will look to carry that momentum into Week 17 against the Bears.
More News
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Avoids injury designation•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Still managing knee injury•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Not targeted in Week 15•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Anticipated to play Week 15•