Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Limited with knee injury
St. Brown (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
St. Brown played 95 snaps on offense in a two-game stretch prior to a Week 7 bye, but he doesn't figure to get many chances now that Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) had some time to rest. Granted, Cobb and Allison also were limited participants in Wednesday's session.
