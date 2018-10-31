Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Limited with knee issue
St. Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a knee issue, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
St. Brown had been dealing with a knee issue before Sunday's loss to the Rams, though it's unknown if the receiver suffered a setback or if the Packers are just playing it safe with him. St. Brown saw a dramatic drop in playing time against the Rams, as he was only on the field for six offensive snaps, due to the fact that Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison returned to action.
