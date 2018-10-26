Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Listed as questionable for Sunday
St. Brown (knee) carries the questionable tag ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
St. Brown logged limited practices all three days this week. The rookie is one of three wide receivers on the Packers' injury reports, with the other two being Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (hamstring). If St. Brown were to miss time, fellow receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling or J'Mon Moore could step up in the injured receiving corps.
