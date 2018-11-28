St. Brown was limited in practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

St. Brown matched his career high in targets with five this past Sunday at Minnesota, turning them into three catches for 53 yards. He emerged from the contest with an elbow issue, but with two practices to go this week he has plenty of time to rid himself of a designation for a Week 12 matchup versus the Cardinals.

