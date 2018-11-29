St. Brown (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

St. Brown's reps have been restricted for back-to-back days, so he may need to put in a full practice Friday to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If he suits up this weekend, it's possible St. Brown's role could be scaled back a bit, as the Packers remain hopeful that fellow wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring) may be ready to return from a three-game absence.

