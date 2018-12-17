Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Looking like Packers' third wideout
St. Brown caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
St. Brown was targeted three times for the second week in a row, but he did not make any noticeable impact in Week 15. His snap count did rise for the second week in a row, and he seems to have overtaken Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the No. 3 receiver spot on the Packers' depth chart. That does give him a small bit of intrigue for those looking for deep sleepers in Week 16, as the Packers will square off against a Jets defense that has been routinely beaten by opposing wide receivers all season. With just three receptions for 19 yards over the last three weeks, there is not a lot in St. Brown's favor outside the boost in playing time, but he could see even more action if fellow wideout Randall Cobb, who was injured Sunday, does not clear the concussion protocol this week.
