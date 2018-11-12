Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Minimal output despite working as No. 3
St. Brown caught two passes for three yards in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
St. Brown operated as the Packers' third receiver Sunday and was on the field for 57 percent of the Packers' 57 plays, his highest number since Week 5. However, on a day where the Packers dominated on the ground and quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for only 199 yards, he was not counted on for much. St. Brown's standing on the depth chart in Week 11 will depend on whether or not fellow receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Trevor Davis (hamstring) will play, but with just five catches for 38 yards since the Packers' Week 7 bye, it will be tough to trust him in fantasy lineups regardless.
