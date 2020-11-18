St. Brown (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It has been standard for St. Brown to be limited in the first practice of the week of late, but the DNP is a bit concerning, although it could simply be maintenance related, as he handled a season-high 31 snaps in last week's win over the Jaguars. We should have a better grasp on his recovery when the Packers release their Thursday practice report. If St. Brown's able to play Sunday versus the Saints, his role will depend on whether Davante Adams (ankle) and Allen Lazard (core) suit up.
