St. Brown (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

St. Brown was removed from Sunday's 44-38 win over the Jets midway through the fourth quarter, finishing with five catches for 94 yards on five targets. He's probably hoping for a chance to build on the breakout performance, but the Packers might prefer a cautious approach when dealing with a brain injury ahead of a Week 17 game that's devoid of playoff implications. Fellow wideouts Davante Adams (knee) and Randall Cobb (concussion) also missed practice Wednesday, though the former said he expects to play Sunday against the Lions.

