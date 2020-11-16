St. Brown played a season-high 31 snaps in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars but was not targeted.

St. Brown was shut out for the fourth time in five games this season, which tells you all you need to know about his current fantasy prospects. However, he played easily the third-most snaps among the wideouts that suited up for the Packers in Week 10, and that bodes well for his chances of hanging onto the fourth spot on the depth chart when Allen Lazard (abdomen) returns to action in the next week or two.