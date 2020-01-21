St. Brown (ankle) spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve and did not appear in any games.

St. Brown had a chance to carve out a regular role in the Packers offense in his second season, but that changed when he suffered a high-ankle sprain during the preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve during final cuts. It's not exactly clear where St. Brown stands in his recovery, but as long as he's healthy when training camp rolls around, he'll find himself in the same spot he was heading into the 2019 campaign.