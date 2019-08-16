Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: No catches Thursday
St. Brown didn't catch his lone target in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason loss to the Ravens.
St. Brown was again hardly involved in the Packers' passing game, as he's yet to make a catch through two preseason tilts. Although he overcame a slight knee issue to suit up this week, St. Brown will surely aim to make a bigger impact next Thursday versus the Raiders, especially with fellow wideouts Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepard and Allen Lazard impressing so far.
