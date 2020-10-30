St. Brown (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
St. Brown practiced on a limited basis three times this week, but that level of participation was enough to get his name off the final injury report. He'll provide receiving depth for the high-powered Packers passing attack against the vulnerable Vikings secondary.
