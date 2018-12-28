St. Brown (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

St. Brown's presumed absence is partially cancelled out by the return of Randall Cobb from a concussion of his own, but this will still be a shaky receiving corps if Davante Adams (knee) can't go. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow are the top candidate to absorb St. Brown's vacated snaps, with the rookie sixth-round pick robbed of the opportunity to continue his late-season momentum. St. Brown caught five passes for 94 yards in last week's win over the Jets, improving his rookie-year efficiency marks to 15.6 yards per catch and 9.1 per target. He's likely earned the opportunity to compete for a starting job in 2019.