St. Brown was not targeted in Saturday's victory over the Panthers.
St. Brown overcame a knee injury and took the field Saturday, but he played only a bit role in Week 15, finishing a distant fourth among Packers wideouts with 11 snaps. The Packers' receiving corps is at full strength, so in Week 16 St. Brown will remain at-best the fourth option in what is mainly a three-receiver offense.
