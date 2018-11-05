Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: One reception in Week 9
St. Brown caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
St. Brown operated as the Packers' fourth receiver Sunday with fellow wideout Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) sidelined, and although he was targeted four times during the 15 plays he was on the field for, he was only able to come up with the one short reception. St. Brown has shown some promise, but he hasn't been productive enough to do much for fantasy players, and he figures to move back down the depth chart again when Allison is able to return.
