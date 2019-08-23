St. Brown is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after an MRI revealed a high-ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

St. Brown suffered the injury in Thursday's preseason game against Oakland, ending his bid for a Week 1 depth role. The Packers may consider placing him on injured reserve, but they'll need to wait until rosters cut down to 53 players if they want the option of bringing St. Brown back for the second half of the season. His absence should lock in Jake Kumerow and Trevor Davis for roster spots, while Darrius Shepherd, Allen Lazard (shoulder) and J'Mon Moore now have better odds if the Packers decide to keep a sixth wide receiver.

More News
Our Latest Stories