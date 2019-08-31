St. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the entire 2019 season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

St. Brown could have been brought back at some point if he would have been included on the initial 53-man roster prior to being placed on injured reserve, but the Packers have decided to shut him down for the entire season after the receiver was only initially expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. St. Brown being held off the roster creates room for former undrafted free agent Darrius Shepherd.