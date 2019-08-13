Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Overcomes minor knee issue
St. Brown (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year pro was held out of Sunday's practice after finishing with no catches on one target in Thursday's preseason win over the Texans. St. Brown doesn't seem to have any momentum toward pushing Geronimo Allison or Marquez Valdes-Scantling out of a top-three role, instead competing with Jake Kumerow, J'Mon Moore and Trevor Davis (neck) for slotting at the bottom of the depth chart.
