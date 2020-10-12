St. Brown (knee) returned to practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers have officially designated St. Brown to return from IR, a transaction which kicks off his 21-day window to be evaluated in practice. The 24-year-old has missed Green Bay's last three games due to a knee injury, but he was a healthy scratch Week 1, so even if St. Brown is available against the Buccaneers on Sunday he may not handle a significant workload. With Allen Lazard (abdomen) expected to miss multiple games, however, St. Brown could see a limited uptick in offensive opportunities as long as he's able to prove he's fully healthy.
