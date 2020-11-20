St. Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
St. Brown is trending in the right direction after logging two straight limited practice sessions to close out the week. After logging a season-high 31 snaps last week against the Jaguars, St. Brown could revert to a reserve role if Allen Lazard (core) plays. Lazard is listed as questionable.
