St. Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with Seattle, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
St. Brown was limited at practice all week and is looking like a true game-time decision. Aside from him, the Packers' wideout group is back at full strength, so he would slot in as the No. 5 receiver should he end up getting the go ahead.
