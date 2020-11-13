St. Brown (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

St. Brown has managed to suit up for the last four games and play through his knee injury, but that doesn't necessarily guarantee that he'll be available against the Jaguars. In any case, the third-year receiver only has one catch this season, so in most fantasy formats he won't be worth starting consideration even if active.