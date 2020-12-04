St. Brown (knee) won't carry an injury destination into Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

St. Brown showed some flashes in this past Sunday's win over the Bears, finishing with two receptions for 39 yards -- both season highs -- and a seven-yard carry over 38 snaps. He'll look to build on that effort and continue establishing himself in the Packers' offense against a strong Eagles' secondary, which has let up just 210.7 passing yards per game (seventh-fewest in the league).