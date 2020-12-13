St. Brown (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The 24-year-old was limited to 11 offensive snaps last week due to the concussion, but he was able to fully clear the five-step protocol this week. St. Brown should continue to operate as a reserve option in the passing game and could have a diminished role depending on the involvement of Tavon Austin, who is making his team debut.
