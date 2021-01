St. Brown (knee) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

St. Brown had his practice reps capped due to lingering knee injury this week, as per usual, but he's all set for Saturday's NFC divisional-round matchup against the Rams. He'll handle his usual offensive role behind Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.